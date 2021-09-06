Galway Students Face Steep Accommodation Fees Outside Western Region

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Galway students hoping to secure college accommodation at campuses outside the region could be facing fees of up to €11,000 this year.

With CAO offers due to be released tomorrow, students will begin the annual scramble for accommodation at colleges across the country.

Students travelling to Dublin usually face the highest accommodation fees.

According to the Irish Independent, UCD’s on-campus accommodation fees for this coming academic year range from almost €7000 to €10,00 for first year students and up to €11,000 for returning students.

Trinity College Dublin has imposed an increase of more than 2 percent on last year’s rates while University of Limerick has imposed a slight increase in costs in line with Rent Pressure Zones.

NUI Galway has not increased rents for this academic year,with those opting for a single room and shared bathroom in Corrib village paying just over €5000 plus utilities of €375.