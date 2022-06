Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 7,300 Galway students have completed the first of their State exams as they sit down to rest this lunchtime.

Over 3,400 Galway students entered exam halls across the city and county this morning to begin their Leaving Cert, while just over 100 students began their Applied exams.

A further 3,700 sat thier first Junior Cert exam.

These Galway students spoke to our reporter Aisling Bolton-Dowling and gave their views on English Paper 1: