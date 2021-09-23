Galway students commuting up to 5 hours a day as accommodation crisis impacts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The President of the Students Union at GMIT says some students are being forced to commute up to 5 hours a day due to the lack of available accommodation in Galway city and county.

Approximately 2000 students attending Galway Mayo Institute of Technology are awaiting accommodation, with approximately 1700 of those in Galway alone.

It’s estimated around 10 thousand students across the country are on waiting lists for student accommodation.

The Union of Students is holding a protest outside Leinster House calling for urgent action – and is planning a 24 hour sleepout.

President of GMIT Student’s Union Colin Kearney says students who cannot secure accommodation are finding it increasingly difficult to get to their college campus – we will have an extended feature on this issue on FYI [email protected]