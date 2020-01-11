Galway students claim raft of awards at BT Young Scientist Competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway students have claimed several awards at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

Students from Coláiste Iognáid ‘The Jes’ took 1st place in the junior ‘Social and Behavioral’ category.

Students at ‘The Jes’ also received a special award from Williams Lea Ireland for a junior group project.

While students from St Mary’s College in the city took 2nd place in the senior ‘Social and Behavioral’ category.

Meanwhile, Coláiste na Coiribe were awarded 3rd place in the intermediate ‘Chemical, Physical & Mathematical’ category.

Students at the Knocknacarra school also took a special award from the Institute of Physics in Ireland in the intermediate category.

Presentation Colleage Headford, Dominican College Taylors Hill, and Presentation College Athenry also took home awards on the night.

A study on gender bias was crowned the overall winner at this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The project was put together by Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan from Colaiste Choilm in Cork.

The two 16-year-olds say they spoke to ‘five to seven-year-olds’ to assess the prevalence of gender stereotyping.

