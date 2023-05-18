Galway students among the heaviest users of smartphones and screentime

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s second level students are among the heaviest users of smartphones and screentime

A survey carried out by online study tool Studyclix found a quarter of Galway students use their phones for 6 plus hours a day, compared to 16% nationwide

The study of 1,000 secondary school students found 83 percent worry they use their phone too much.

While it also showed that one in five students has used Chat GPT for schoolwork

Co founder of Studyclix, Luke Saunders, said watching short videos is having a significant impact on their ability to study.