11 September 2024

Galway-based researcher wins award for portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device

A Galway-based researcher has won an award for designing a portable chemotherapy ‘scalp-cooling’ device.

Olivia Humphreys designed ‘Athena’, after being inspired by seeing her mother undergo treatment for cancer in 2019.

Her battery-powered device, which allows patients to spend more time at home scooped Ireland’s James Dyson Award,

Limerick native Olivia has just joined Luminate Medical, based in Ballybrit, as a research and development engineer intern.

She’s been explaining how it works, and why it’s so important for patients like her mum.

