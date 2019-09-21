Galway student representing Ireland at international competition in South Korea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway student is representing Ireland at a major neuroscience competition in South Korea.

Michael Flaherty is a sixth year student at Coláiste Éinde in the city and is currently taking part in the Brain Bee World Competition.

Brain Bee is a neuroscience competition aimed at motivating students to learn about the brain and to inspire them to pursue careers in neuroscience so they can help find cures for brain disorders.

Michael Flaherty – a Leaving Cert Student at Coláiste Éinde – is representing Ireland in South Korea at the competition this weekend.

It follow his success at Ireland’s first national Brain Bee competition where he competed against 13 fellow Galway students from the Bish, Salerno and Coláiste Éinde.

Michael says neurobiology has always piqued his interest and contributing to further development in the field is an aspiration of his.

The competition in South Korea will continue until this Monday.

