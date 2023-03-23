Galway student ranks first in Ireland in accountancy exams

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city student has achieved first place in Ireland in the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants exams.

Originally from Ardrahan, AccountancySchool.ie student Lucy O’Donoghue also placed 19th in the world in her Financial Management exam.

Lucy completed a Masters in International Management at the University of Galway, and has since joined the graduate programme at the Central Bank.

Lucy said “When I was starting out on my ACCA journey, it was a bit daunting – 12 exams felt like a mammoth task and at times the road felt never-ending. So, I think the best advice I would give to someone in a similar situation would be not to get bogged down by how far you have to go – take it exam-by-exam and keep chipping away at it. Eventually it will all come together!”