Galway Bay FM

5 May 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Student named as finalist in National Legal Essay Competition

Share story:
Galway Student named as finalist in National Legal Essay Competition

A Student from High Cross College Tuam made it to the final of the National Grainne O’Neill Memorial Legal Essay Competition that was held on Tuesday last at the Law Society.

Aoibhinn Redington was among the 30 finalists who submitted a 1,500 word essay examining the topic, “Climate Change Mitigation; the role the law can play in addressing the Climate Crisis.”

The overall winner was announced as Transition Year student Patrick Galvin, of Abbey Community College in Waterford.

The Gráinne O’Neill Memorial Legal Essay Competition honours the life and legacy of the late Judge Gráinne O’Neill who was appointed to the bar in 2014.

Gráinne died in 2018 following a period of illness but, during her life and especially during her years as a judge, Gráinne worked diligently to apply the law in a fair, rigorous and compassionate manner.

Share story:

Updated Traffic Information For Connacht Senior Football Final

Gardai have issued an updated traffic plan ahead of this afternoon’s Connacht Senior Football Final in Pearse Stadium. A local area traffic manageme...

Public urged to support climber who is in Galway this weekend in an attempt to climb every mountain in Ireland

The people of Galway are urged to come out and lend their support to a man who has set an ambitious challenge to climb every mountain in Ireland between n...

Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council concerned about the lack of applications for the filling of the position of GP in the Williamstown area.

The Cathaoirleach of Ballinasloe Municipal District Council Declan Geraghty has spoken of his concern on the lack of applications for the filling of the p...

Galway Toastmaster places third in evaluation contest

Rob Partridge from the East Galway Speakers and Galway Toastmasters has finished third in the Division F Toastmasters Evaluation contest held recently in ...