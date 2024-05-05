Galway Student named as finalist in National Legal Essay Competition

A Student from High Cross College Tuam made it to the final of the National Grainne O’Neill Memorial Legal Essay Competition that was held on Tuesday last at the Law Society.

Aoibhinn Redington was among the 30 finalists who submitted a 1,500 word essay examining the topic, “Climate Change Mitigation; the role the law can play in addressing the Climate Crisis.”

The overall winner was announced as Transition Year student Patrick Galvin, of Abbey Community College in Waterford.

The Gráinne O’Neill Memorial Legal Essay Competition honours the life and legacy of the late Judge Gráinne O’Neill who was appointed to the bar in 2014.

Gráinne died in 2018 following a period of illness but, during her life and especially during her years as a judge, Gráinne worked diligently to apply the law in a fair, rigorous and compassionate manner.