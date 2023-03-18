Galway student is awarded Earnshaw Award by the Institute of Physics

A Galway student who is doing his PHD in Cambridge has been awarded the Earnshaw Award by the Institute of Physics.

Thomas Long who is from Killeeneen in Craughwell and is a past pupil of Killeeneen National School and Clarin College Athenry was presented with the award at the institute of physics spring meeting which took place in Armagh last Saturday.

The Earnshaw Award is presented annually by the Institute to physics students who have produced the best undergraduate thesis and project across Ireland and Northern Ireland and is only presented to one student across the island of Ireland each year.

Thomas is a former student of Trinity College Dublin where he did his undergrad in Astro Science. Following his Gold Medal that is given to students who excel at their studies, Thomas was then offered a place in Cambridge University where he is doing is PHD.

Thomas is the son of Tom Long from Killeeneen and Nuala Raftery from Ballinlough in Roscommon. He has one sister, Jacinta who is a secondary school teacher in Epping, London.