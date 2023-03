A Galway student has recieved first place in the ‘Walk in My Shoes’ Frame of Mind Competition’ out of 20 shortlisted entries.

Daniel O’Sullivan from Holy Rosary College in Mountbellew earned the top spot with his entry ‘My Granfather and I’- which depicts a meaningful moment between him and his grandfather.

Frame of Mind is an annual campaign from Walk in My Shoes which aims to increase mental health awareness and reduce stigma.

Daniel and his school will each receive a €1,000 prize.