Galway street art installations to raise awareness of access to free mental health supports

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of Irish mental health street art installations are being unveiled in Galway, Cork and Dublin.

The art aims to enhance the urban environment and brighten commutes.

Galway’s street art is on the Dyke Road and also visible from the Headford Road.

It acts as a creative reminder to passers-by to avail of free mental health support through the SilverCloud platform.

SilverCloud digital is a mental health platform that can be accessed for free through your local GP.

Its available nationwide with referral from Ireland-based GPs, Primary Care Psychologists, Counselling in Primary Care, Jigsaw and select health insurers and universities