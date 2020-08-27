Galway still holding its own with low incidence of Covid-19 cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway is still holding its own with a low incidence of Covid-19 cases here.

There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway hospitals, even though cases locally have risen slightly by 4.

According to HSE figures, Galway has recorded 511 cases of coronavirus up to today, up from 507 ten days ago.

There are no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Galway hospitals today, while 9 suspected cases of the virus are undergoing general treatment in the city and county.

Nationwide, 28 patients are being treated for coronavirus in hospital today – with a further 102 patients awaiting a Covid-19 test result.

Meanwhile, 4 patients are being treated for the virus in Irish ICUs – with 2 patients using ventilators.

