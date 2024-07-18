Galway Bay FM

Galway start-up progressing ground-breaking tech aimed at eliminating sea lice in fish farming

A start-up company based at ATU Galway is progressing ground-breaking technology aimed at eliminating the issue of sea lice in salmon farming.

Aquatech company, Konree Innovation, is pitching for a €1 million investment fund to progress its work.

The new technology will be able to detect sea lice, which are naturally occurring small parasites that cling on to the host fish and feed from its tissue.

It’s estimated the effects of sea lice costs the global salmon production industry between 3 and 4 billion euro annually.

CEO of Konree Innovation, Margaret Rae, explains how their technology will work:

