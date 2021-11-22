Galway St Vincent de Paul launches annual appeal as national calls reach record levels

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

Galway’s St. Vincent de Paul has launched its annual appeal today as the charity says it’s expecting this year to be its busiest in its 177 year history.

The organisation is predicting that calls to its national helpline could reach almost 200,000 by the end of December.

It’s launching it’s Annual Appeal today as it aims to deal with the huge number of requests.

Volunteers from the charity make approximately 18,000 visits a year to homes in Galway while over €1 million per year is spent locally on direct assistance.

St. Vincent de Paul Area president for Galway City West, Seamus McManus says there is support out there for those who feel they need it