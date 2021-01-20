Galway sports tech firm to create 30 jobs after securing investment from venture firm

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based sports tech company Orreco is to create 30 jobs across its Irish and US operations.

It comes as the firm, which is based at the NUIG Innovation Centre, has raised €3 million in investor funding.

The funding drive was led by True Ventures – which was also an early investor in Fitbit and Peleton.

Through the latest round of funding, Orreco says up to 30 new hires will be made across the company’s offices in Ireland, the UK, and the U.S – specifically Galway and Los Angeles where Orreco operates a performance centre.

The Galway-based company aims to expand its product, engineering, data science and commercial teams, in addition to accelerating the development of its elite performance solutions, @thlete and FitrWoman.

Orreco was founded by sports scientist Brian Moore and consultant haematologist Andy Hodgson in 2010.