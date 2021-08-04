Galway Sports Partnership launches new scheme to tackle low physical activity levels in teenage girls

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Sports Partnership has launched a new scheme in a bid to tackle low physical activity levels in teenage girls.

A special panel will meet once a month to discuss challenges facing girls aged 12 to 19 and find better ways to engage with them and tackle barriers to participation.

It will be broken into two age categories – one to look at 12 to 15 year olds, and another to focus on 16 to 19 year olds.

Each group will be made up of 12 girls from Galway city and county.

Anyone interested in joining the panel can apply online on the Galway Sports Partnership Facebook page.

Louise Burke is Coordinator with Galway Sports Partnership and says girls who are active in their teenage years are much more likely to establish a life-long relationship with sport and exercise.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news.