Galway Sports Partnership launches ‘Men on the Move’ exercise programme

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Galway Sports Partnership is launching a strength and conditioning exercise programme targetted specifically at men.

‘Men on the Move’ is a six week, men-only exercise programme aimed at helping participants to get back into fitness and stay active.

The programme is tailored to be completed from the comfort of home on Monday and Wednesday evenings for 45 minutes.

The first session will begin at 7pm this Monday (January 24th) via zoom and will cost 10 euro per person for the six week programme.

Participants can sign up at Eventbrite.ie