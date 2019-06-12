Galway sports infrastructure underfunded according to Taoiseach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has admitted that Galway has been left behind when it comes to funding for large scale sports infrastructure projects.

During Leaders Questions in the Dail this week, Galway West Independent TD Noel Grealish called on Leo Varadker to support Connacht Rugby’s proposal for the development of an upgraded stadium in the city.

Deputy Grealish also highlighted the importance Oranmore Maree GAA club’s proposal to expand existing facilities to create a sporting centre of excellence at Rinville.

Both projects have applied for funding from the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund, which has ring fenced 100 million euro for large scale sports builds around the country.

Responding to the question, the Taoiseach acknowledged that Galway has been left behind in funding compared to other major sports facility developments in Cork, Limerick and Dublin.

Following Leo Varadker’s response, Deputy Grealish urged the Taoiseach to take personal responsibility for the funding applications in order to ensure Galway gets a fair allocation.