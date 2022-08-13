Galway speakers to feature as Knock National Novena to return to its traditional format next week

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The National Novena to Our Lady of Knock will return to its traditional format for the first time since 2019.

The theme for this year is ‘A Journey in Hope’ and the novena will run from tomorrow until Monday the 22nd of August.

On each of the nine days, ceremonies will take place at Knock Basilica beginning with concelebrated Mass at 3.00pm and 8.00pm, followed by contributions from guest speakers.

On Monday the 15th, the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the speaker will be Roseanna Ruane, mother of Saoírse Ruane, on The Power of Prayer in Difficult Times and the speaker on Monday the 22nd will be Archbishop Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam, on The Call of the Lord.

In excess of 8,000 pilgrims are expected to attend each day at the Shrine.