Galway Soprano wins prestigious international song competition

21 year old Galway Soprano Aimee Banks has been named as winner of the Junior class in the prestigious International Charles Wood Song competition held yesterday in St Patrick’s Cathedral in Armagh.

Five performed in the final with Aimee joined by Samantha Brady, Zachery Smith, Madalena Tomé and Alexandra Cooper.

Aimee performed three songs. Ich atmet einen linden duft by Gustav Mahler, At the mid hour of night by Charles Wood, Notre Amour by Gabriel Fauré and took the first prize with Second going to Samantha Brady with the Charles Wood Song Prize going to Madalena Tomé.

This prize is the latest in many that has been won by Aimee in the past couple of years including The Irene Sandford Award and Bursary, The Birr Lions Club Bursary, The Vladimir Piontkovsky Memorial Scholarship, The Eimear Noonan Music Bursary Award and The Most Promising Performer and Bursary at The Irene Sandford Award 2020.

Judges included renowned soprano Dame Felicity Lott, mezzo soprano Carolyn Dobbin and vocal coach Paul Farrington.

This was the fifth edition of this famous competition that has attracted singers from all over Europe.