Galway soldiers deployed in Syria raise flag in support of local teams

print

Pictured – Galway Soldiers deployed in Syria as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force raising a flag of support for their U20s and Minor Team this week!

On April 7th, 63 Infantry Group deployed to the Golan Heights, in Southwestern Syria to take up the role of the Force Reserve Company in the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force mission (UNDOF).

The majority of the soldiers deployed are from an Chéad Chathláin Coisithe, 1st Infantry Battalion, based in Dún Ui Mhaoilíosa barracks Galway.

The Irish Infantry Groups main task is to operate the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) throughout the UNDOF mission area.

They are ready to rapidly deploy at the Force Commander’s command. The Group has a wide range of capabilities, including armoured force protection, patrolling and mobility, communications, engineer search and clearance, Explosive Ordinance Disposal, medical and operational expertise.

Since their deployment they have completed multiple operations by day and night including armed patrols throughout the mission area, armed escorts of United Nations personnel and search and clearance operations of United Nations positions destroyed during the ongoing civil war.

The soldiers are deployed in Syria for six months and will return to Ireland in October.

Pictured above left to right

Cpl David McCormack Lackagh, Cpl Eugene Martin Dunmore, S/S Tommy Butler Salthill, Cpl Darren Fleming Tuam, S/S Neill Huban Kinvara, Cpl John Healy Westside, S/S Alvin Bell Clifden, Cpl Micheal Jacob Carnmore, Cpl Cathal Connelly Caherlistrane, S/S Laurence Nee Clifden, S/S Shane O Halloran Oughterard, Cpl Kenny McCormack Lacka , S/S Paddy Briggs Athenry, S/S Stephen O Halloran Oughterard, S/S Marcus Ohlstrom Knocknacarra , S/S Johnathan O Callaghan Killimor, Cpl Catherine Jennings Riverside.