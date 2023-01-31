Galway slightly above national average for home vacancy rate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has a home vacancy rate just above the national average of 4 percent.

Across the county, 6 percent of homes are vacant, according to Gerdirectory’s Residential Buildings Report.

At the end of 2022, Leitrim had the highest number of vacancies, at 12 percent, followed closely by Mayo on 11 percent.

While Dublin has the lowest, with just one percent of homes there vacant.

Nationally, over 83,500 residential properties were vacant last month, with the report finding the West was worst affected.