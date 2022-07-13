Galway sits middle of the table in BER rating scale

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 7% of homes in Galway city tested for a BER rating were given an A standard, while Galway county recorded 6% according to the CSO.

The Building Energy Rating calculates a house’s efficiency, with over 1 million BER ratings given out since 2009.

Elsewhere in the country, Kildare has the highest number of homes awarded an A standard at 20%

Meanwhile Roscommon and Leitrim have the highest proportion of G ratings at 12%- which is the worst awarded.

In Galway city the number of homes given a G standard sits at 4% while Galway county recorded 8%.