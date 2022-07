Galway bay fm newsroom – SIPTU members employed in community organisations across Galway are conducting a 24-hour work stoppage this Wednesday. (6/7)

The strike is part of a wider campaign to secure workers their first pay rise in 14 years.

Organisations striking inlude Galway Rural Development, Galway Rape Crisis, EmployAbility, the Oranmore CE Scheme and the Claregalway/Annaghdown CE Scheme.

SIPTU Organiser Clement Shevlin explains what he hopes the strike will achieve.