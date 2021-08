print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway Sinn Fein is to mark the 40th anniversary of the H-Block hunger strikes in the city this afternoon.

A special ceremony will be held in Eyre Square in memory of the strikers who died while demanding the right to be treated as political prisoners in the Belfast prison.

The event begins at 2pm at the Liam Mellows statue.

Organisers say the ceremony will include readings of Bobby Sands’ poems, a wreath laying and a brief oration.