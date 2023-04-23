Galway Singer to be honoured this evening at Gradam Ceoil

Galway singer Síle Denvir will be honoured this evening at the TG4 Gradam Ceoil, the Oscars of Traditional Music that will be broadcast live from the University Concert Hall in Limerick.

Gradam Ceoil TG4 2023 recipients include: Singer – Connemara and Galway’s – Síle Denvir, Musician 2023 – Mick O’Brien; Young Musician 2023 – Méabh Smyth; Singer – Síle Denvir, Lifetime Achievement – Fintan Vallely; Composer – Maurice Lennon; Music Group – Mick, Louise & Michelle Mulcahy; Outstanding Contribution- Frank McArdle.

2023 Gradam recipients, who represent the crème de la crème of traditional music and song, will be joined in live performances on stage by their own special musical guests, including Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Fidelma, Aoife & Ciara Ní Bhriain, Colm Mac Con Iomaire & Kaitlin Cullen-Verhaus, Ryan Molloy & Tiarnán Smyth, Seamus O’Kane, Tiarnán Ó Duinnnchinn, Caoimhe Mulligan, Sheena Vallely & Róisín Chambers, Paddy Callaghan, Róisí, Patricia, Siobhán & Eileen mc Ardle, Róisín Ann Hughes, Louise Hunter & Katie Boyle.

A range of VIP guest presenters will also take to the stage to present the recipients with their awards these include; Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Breda Smyth, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Peter Browne, Bríd Harper, Antóin Mac Gabhann and Anna Ní Ghallachóir.

The TG4 Gradam Ceoil 2023 will be broadcast this evening on TG4 at 9.30pm.