Galway Simon warns of serious challenges this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community is expressing concern over the challenges that lie ahead for the charity this year.

It says it has “deep concern” over what will happen when the moratorium on evictions is lifted and the true economic impact of Covid-19 unfolds.

It adds that while a decrease in those living in emergency accommodation last year is welcome, there’s been no decrease in numbers seeking help from the charity.

Galway Simon supported 614 households across the west during 2020, including 681 adults and 416 children.

CEO Karen Golden says many challenges lie ahead this year…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….