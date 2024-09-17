Galway Bay FM

17 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway Simon supported almost 1 thousand families last year amid deepening housing crisis

Share story:
Galway Simon supported almost 1 thousand families last year amid deepening housing crisis

Galway Simon Community supported almost 1 thousand families last year amid the deepening housing crisis.

The non-profit launched it’s 2023 Community Impact report in the city this afternoon.

It warned that Galway City has the highest unmet housing need in the country – and it’s more than double the national average.

It outlined how, at the current rate of social housing delivery, it will take 20 years to meet today’s demand.

CEO Karen Golden says the impact of the ongoing housing crisis is enormous.

Share story:

West worst hit as rate of empty shops in Galway increases

Counties in the West of Ireland are the worst hit by commercial vacancies, according to a new report. The latest GeoDirectory report shows the commercial ...

Cathaoirleach claims Active Transport scheme not providing for rural villages

The Government’s Active Transport Scheme is not providing for rural communities across Galway. That’s according to Cathaoirleach of the County Alb...

Public warned of long wait times at UHG as pressure continues after difficult weekend

The public are being warned to expect long wait times at the Emergency Department at UHG. Pressure over the weekend is still being felt, and some procedur...

10 sports club in Galway eligible for new EV Charge Points

Ten sports clubs in Galway are now eligible for new EV charging points. It includes five GAA clubs – Glenamaddy, Clarinbridge, Carnmore, Ballinderre...