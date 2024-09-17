Galway Simon supported almost 1 thousand families last year amid deepening housing crisis

Galway Simon Community supported almost 1 thousand families last year amid the deepening housing crisis.

The non-profit launched it’s 2023 Community Impact report in the city this afternoon.

It warned that Galway City has the highest unmet housing need in the country – and it’s more than double the national average.

It outlined how, at the current rate of social housing delivery, it will take 20 years to meet today’s demand.

CEO Karen Golden says the impact of the ongoing housing crisis is enormous.