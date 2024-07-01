Galway Bay FM

1 July 2024

Galway Simon ‘stretched to keep up with demand’ amid rising West homeless figures

Galway Simon Community says its services are ‘stretched to keep up with demand’ as homeless figures rise in the West.

While Galway itself saw a slight dip in the number of homeless adults in the past month, there has been a sharp rise in the West in the past year.

The charity says the number of people in emergency accommodation in the West is rising almost twice as fast as the national rate.

CEO of Galway Simon Community, Karen Golden says the current housing supply and lack of affordable accommodation is extremely problematic at the moment.

