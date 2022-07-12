Galway Simon slams “shocking” lack of HAP properties in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community says it’s shocking that there’s no properties in the wider Galway City area within HAP limits.

The Simon Communities of Ireland’s latest report found there were just two properties available in the entire country within standard HAP rates, and a further 35 within discretionary rates.

CEO of Galway Simon, Karen Golden, says there is an unsustainable reliance on the private rental market to provide social homes.

Speaking to Galway Talks, she was asked about proposals to deliver hundreds of new social and affordable homes at the City Hall site on College Road.