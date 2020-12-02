Galway Simon raises serious concerns for people living in emergency accommodation over Christmas

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway Simon Community has raised serious concerns for people living in emergency accommodation over Christmas.

The charity has warned the Christmas period can be very emotional and difficult for people experiencing homelessness.

According to the latest Government figures, there were 368 people, including 50 families and 116 children, living in emergency accommodation in the west during October.

These figures represent an decrease of 14 people, including three families on the previous month.

CEO of Galway Simon, Karen Golden, has welcomed this decrease but says the numbers presenting as homeless in the region are still far too high.

The charity has confirmed it’s seen an increase in demand across its services compared to the same period last year – largely due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEO Karen Golden says the charity’s volunteers have been working extremely hard throughout the pandemic to support those in need.