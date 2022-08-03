Galway Simon highlights “upside-down”nature of housing situation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community is criticising the “upside-down” nature of the housing situation, as family homelessness is almost back to peak levels across the West.

In June there were 206 children living in Emergency Accommodation across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The 88 families who are homeless across the three counties is just one below the peak number in September 2019.

CEO of Galway Simon, Karen Golden, outlines their concerns about the way short term lets are being used: