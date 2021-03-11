Galway Simon Community warns homelessness showing no sign of let up

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community has warned that homelessness shows no sign of letting up.

It comes as latest figures released by the Department of Housing show 377 people, including 42 families and 108 children were recorded as living in emergency accommodation in the West in January.

The latest figures show an increase of 43 homeless people in the West compared to December 2020 and represented the first monthly increase since March 2020.

There were 245 single adults in emergency accommodation in January – up from 236 a year earlier.

Galway Simon says it has seen no let up in the number of people accessing its services for help over the last year.

The charity has also voiced concerns that the number of people experiencing homelessness may rise steeply again when the moratorium on evictions is lifted as Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

In 2020, Galway Simon Community supported 646 households comprising 1,207 men, women and children.