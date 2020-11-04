Galway Simon Community supported 650 households during 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community provided support and accommodation to almost 650 households across Galway last year.

That’s according to the charity’s newly launched annual report for 2019.

Overall, the organisation supported a total of 1,191 individuals last year – an increase of almost 20 percent compared to the figure for 2018.

It’s also the largest number of people the city-based charity has ever supported.

A break-down of the figures shows that 181 families were supported by homelessness prevention services, including 434 children.

Over 400 people also accessed health treatments provided through clinics, while 13 people availed of a pilot detox programme.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the report, CEO of Galway Simon, Karen Golden said over the past 4 years, there’s been a fourfold increase in the number of people in emergency accommodation across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.