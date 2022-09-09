Galway Simon Community shop in city broken into

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community charity shop on Sean Mulvoy Road was broken into last night.

Although nothing was stolen, the front window was smashed which is expected to cost several hundred euro.

CEO Karen Golden confirmed that staff were immediately notified by the alarm company and were on site within minutes, with Gardaí also attending the scene.

Karen describes the scene which has caused the closure of the shop for the day:

Investigations are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí on 091538000.