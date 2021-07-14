Galway Simon Community makes call for support for virtual “Sleep out” as demand for services increases

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Homelessness and housing charity Galway Simon Community is calling on the people of Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to take on their Virtual Sleep Out for Simon challenge to raise awareness and vital funds to help prevent homelessness in the West.

The virtual event is set to take place on Friday 1st October and will see friends, families, colleagues, teams and community groups giving up their bed for one night to sleep out in their garden, in a tent, on a trampoline, in their garden shed or office carpark to raise vital funds.

The event will bring people together virtually on the night to collectively raise funds and enjoy music, comedy and entertainment throughout the night.

Last year’s Sleep Out for Simon had over 200 participants taking part.

It comes as already this year, its homelessness prevention and housing services have seen a 22% increase in the number of households supported.

Karen Golden, CEO of Galway Simon Community told Galway Talks the group is reliant on the community coming together to raise vital funds at a time of great demand.

