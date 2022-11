Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Simon Community have launched an urgent appeal for the Christmas period.

There was a 40% increase in the number of families in the West in Emergency Accommodation this year, compared to last.

Galway Simon Community helped over 1,200 individuals in the first nine months of this year, which included 195 families and 420 children.

Fintan Maher, head of Fundraising and Communications in Galway Simon, believes the housing crisis is the main culprit