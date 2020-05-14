Galway sewists come together to distribute over 1000 face masks to local support workers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of 20 Galway sewists have come together to provide over 1000 cloth facemasks to support workers who work with vulnerable groups.

The local hub of Masks4Ireland is working with similar groups across the country to make the best possible reusable cotton masks.

The group was formed to assist healthcare staff in response to the massive demand for personal protective equipment due to the Covid crisis.

They are producing bespoke face masks which are designed based on research and best practice.

Healthcare workers can request masks at www.masks4allireland.com – where volunteers can also sign-up.

Galway leader Susan McGrady says the response from Galway sewists has been exceptional