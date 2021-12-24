Galway set to miss out on 10k jobs as new Intel plant to be based in Germany

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway looks set to miss out on 10 thousand new jobs as Intel has reportedly selected a site in Germany for a new plant.

The IDA had previously put forward a site in Oranmore for a chip factory.

Intel currently employs almost 5 thousand people in Ireland, with the majority based at its plant in Leixlip.

Plans for a major new European chip production factory saw Ireland included in a shortlist of ten potential sites.

The IDA had put forward a site in Oranmore as a “preferred option” that previously served as a firing range for the Defence Forces.

The plan is expected to lead to billions in investment as well as 10 thousand direct jobs, as well as support thousands of indirect roles.

However, according to the Irish Independent, Intel has now selected a site in Germany for the project.

It’s reported the size of the German recruitment pool, combined with far less pressure on utilities such as housing and public transport, may have swung the decision.