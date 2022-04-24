Galway Set to host Ireland’s first cyber research conference

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Galway is set to host Ireland’s first ever cyber research conference tomorrow.

The conference will focus on both practical and theoretical aspects of cyber security, privacy, trust as well as the resilience of networks, systems and services.

It’s led by the innovation Technology AtlanTec Gateway Cyber Forum in conjunction with Cyber Ireland, NUI Galway and ATU and is open to academics, students and professionals working in the tech sector.

The conference will take place at the ATU campus on the Dublin Road tomorrow (25th April) using a hybrid approach of both in-person presentations as well as those delivered remotely or via pre-recorded video.

