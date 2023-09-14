Galway Bay FM

14 September 2023

Galway set to benefit from LauraLynn community centre opening in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballinasloe is set to be the site of a new community service base for childrens hospice LauraLynn.

The Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly attended today’s launch.

It’s expected the new base will be able to provide specialised in-home hospice and palliative care supports to families across Galway.

Kerry McLaverty, CEO of LauraLynn says it will reduce the number of families having to travel to Dublin to seek supports:

