Galway service for separated families to move to Doughiska

Written by on 21 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A unique service for separated families in Galway, Time 4 Us, is to move to Doughiska following threats of closure for more than a year.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish met with the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs this week who confirmed the move.

Time 4 Us is a play centre which helps separated fathers and other family members spend quality time with children they don’t live with.

It’s been operating in a house, owned by Tusla, in Shantalla since 2007 however it’s been threatened with closure for over a year.

Minister Katherine Zappone has confirmed its service will be transferred to Cumasu in Doughiska, home to the ARD Family Resource Centre.

