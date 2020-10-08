Galway Senator urges Education Minister to provide guidelines on use of masks in schools over visors

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A Galway Senator has called on the Minister for Education to provide guidelines for schools to encourage staff and students to wear face masks instead of visors.

Senator Aisling Dolan addressed Minister Norma Foley directly during a sitting of the Seanad today over recent research that shows visors are less effective at controlling the spread of Covid -19 than face masks.

Senator Dolan asked the Minister what regulations are in place to ensure staff and students are wearing the more effective PPE.

