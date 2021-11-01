Galway Senator to bring concerns over safety of Eyre Square directly to An Taoiseach this week

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: A Galway Senator says he will be meeting with the Taoiseach later this week to discuss concerns over recent anti social behaviour in Eyre Square and the level of policing in the city centre.

Gardai are continuing to investigate a number of recent incidents including one which saw a 19 year old woman seriously injured when she was hit by a firework while sitting at a bus stop in Eyre Square.

With the Christmas Market set to return to Eyre Square on November 12th, Senator Ollie Crowe is looking for Galway Gardai, the city council and the Government to put a co-ordinated plan in place to ensure Eyre Square is safe for visitors.

The Fianna Fail Senator is due to meet with his party leader Taoiseach Míchael Martin on Wednesday to request additional gardai are allocated to Galway city.

Senator Crowe says while extra gardai are needed, Galway city council also needs to play its part by investing in additional lighting and maintainence of Eyre Square so that visitor confidence returns.