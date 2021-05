print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway Senator has told the Seanad that the legal voting age should be lowered to 16.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly said Ireland should follow Wales’ lead and lower the voting age to include those aged 16 and over.

It comes as Wales introduced the revised voting age ahead of the UK elections which took place last week.

Senator O’Reilly argues it’s vital that young people become engaged with politics as early as possible.