Galway Senator tells Oireachtas Committee moving energy industry to West would boost grid

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Oireachtas committee has heard argument that moving the energy industry to the West and North West can help the grid.

This week Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly raised the job and business opportunities for Galway and the West with increased investment in wind energy.

The prospects for the region were discussed at the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee, which is looking at the steps the country can take towards becoming a climate leader over the next ten years.

Senator O’Reilly argues there are new opportunities in manufacturing for wind energy, as well as relocating the industry from the East of the country to take pressure off the grid.

Senator O’Reilly also asked the committee what infrastructure is needed to bring these types of industries to the region.

In response Wind Energy Ireland Acting CEO Neol Cunniffe said moving grid infrastructure from the Dublin region to other parts of the country would require public policy support in order to achieve that transition but also infrastructure development such as fibre broadband.