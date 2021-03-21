Galway Senator says worrying trend of death threats against politicians needs to be stamped out

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Recent threats on public representatives at both a local and national level have been called unacceptable by Fianna Fail Senator Ollie Crowe.

Over the past number of weeks there have been reports of death threats against the Mayor of Galway City Mike Cubbard and this morning it was reported by the Sunday independent that security for Tánaiste Leo Varadakar and Minister for Defence and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney also had to be increased in recent days following similar threats and intimidation.

In a post on Social Media, Senator Crowe said that there was a worrying trend that threats and intimidation was becoming part of the norm and has called on the Gardai to take action.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, he said that this seems to be increasing and that while political debate is important, this type of intimidation needs to be stamped out.