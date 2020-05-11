Galway Senator says spend on key capital projects will go ahead despite COVID 19

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The outgoing Government Chief Whip Sean Kyne says he believes there will still be money for key approved and shovel ready capital projects after the COVID 19 pandemic.

Galway Senator Sean Kyne argues spending on such capital projects will stimulate the economy.

He says officials from the department of public expenditure have been examining certain projects with a view to their role in creating construction jobs over the next period of time.

The Fine Gael Senator says there is still a strong level of foreign direct investment in Ireland and banks will still be in a position to lend unlike the last economic situation.