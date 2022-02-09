Galway Senator says defence forces report highlights urgent need for reform

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

A Galway Senator says a new report highlighting the current state of the Defence forces shows that reform is badly needed.

The long-awaited report on reforming the Defence Forces says they are currently unable to conduct a meaningful defence of the State.

The Commission on the Defence Forces report, which is being published today, is recommending a trebling of Ireland’s military spending.

Other reforms include an overhaul of command structures, a possible reduction in peacekeeping missions and the renaming of the Army Ranger Wing.

Independent Senator, and former defence forces member, Gerard Craughwell, says it’s clear that reform’s badly needed.